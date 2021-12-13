The daily Al Akhbar indicates that the supply of electricity from Jordan could not take place until the beginning of next year, 63% of the pylons having been ultimately damaged in Syria during the civil war. A few weeks would thus be necessary to repair the electricity network in southern Syria.

In return, the Syrian authorities would like to obtain 8% of the electricity that passes through it because of the maintenance costs of the network on site which would reach 5.5 million dollars.

However, the supply of this current could take place before the arrival of gas from Egypt, the newspaper notes, a supply for the time being still delayed due to the delays taken by the American authorities in the announcement of exemption of the CAESAR Act on this matter.

Lebanon should thus receive 650 million cubic meters of gas per year, allowing the production of 4 to 6 hours of electricity. Prime Minister Najib Mikati is said to have tried to convince Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi to increase this quantity to reach 1 billion cubic meters, still allowing the production of 4 to 6 hours of additional electricity.

Among other causes of the delays, local authorities are now considering raising public electricity tariffs, currently at 140 pounds the cost per kilowatt. Thus, this increase could finance an increase in production and reduce the cost of generators for the population. Ultimately, 10 additional hours of electricity could also be provided.

The new price could reach 3,000 Lebanese pounds per kilowatt, compared to more than 6,000 pounds for neighborhood generators.