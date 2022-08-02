NNA – Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, on Tuesday received at his Bnachei residence United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, in presence of Dr. Jean Boutros.
Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments and the current conditions in Lebanon, in addition to the regional and international situations.
L.Y
