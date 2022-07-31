NNA – MP Ziad al-Hawat tweeted this afternoon: “The collapse of part of the port’s silos will not erase from the memory of the Lebanese that a major crime was committed two years ago…We will seek till the end to reveal the whole truth, and in this context falls the law proposal I submitted two days ago, which, if approved, will normally re-establish the judicial investigations.”
========R.Sh.
Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.