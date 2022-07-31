De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – MP Ziad al-Hawat tweeted this afternoon: “The collapse of part of the port’s silos will not erase from the memory of the Lebanese that a major crime was committed two years ago…We will seek till the end to reveal the whole truth, and in this context falls the law proposal I submitted two days ago, which, if approved, will normally re-establish the judicial investigations.”

 

