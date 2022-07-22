NNA – Caretaker Minister of Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, on Thursday welcomed the regional director of “Hikma” Pharmaceuticals, Mohammad Al-Alami, who handed him a gift provided by Swiss companies “Hikma” and “Vifor”.

The donation includes “Ferinject”, a medicine used to treat iron deficiency and anemia in cancer patients following chemotherapy.

The donation is worth approximately $400,000 and has been delivered to Karantina Pharmaceutical Warehouse. It is expected to cover patients’ needs over the next six months.

