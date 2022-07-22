De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, on Thursday welcomed the regional director of “Hikma” Pharmaceuticals, Mohammad Al-Alami, who handed him a gift provided by Swiss companies “Hikma” and “Vifor”. 

The donation includes “Ferinject”, a medicine used to treat iron deficiency and anemia in cancer patients following chemotherapy. 

The donation is worth approximately $400,000 and has been delivered to Karantina Pharmaceutical Warehouse. It is expected to cover patients’ needs over the next six months.

 

 

 

