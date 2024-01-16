With hundreds of Kuwaitis, regional, and international exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and innovative services from the global hospitality industry, HORECA Kuwait will provide an exceptional platform for industry enthusiasts to connect with over 45 esteemed international and local experts and professionals in the culinary arts, hotel management, and F&B sectors.

Over the course of three days, HORECA Kuwait’s 12th edition extensive program will offer an exquisite blend of richness and diversity. The highly-awaited “HORECA Talks” organised by Hospitality News ME and Hodema Consulting Services ME and Africa, will delve into the latest trends shaping Kuwait’s dynamic F&B sector, insights from top hoteliers, the influential role of women in culinary innovation, and the future of food technology. Competitions such as Hospitality Salon Culinaire’ Barista Competition, and bed making competitions will showcase participants’ skills and recognize new talents.

In the opening ceremony, Ms. Joumana Dammous-Salamé, Managing Director of Hospitality Services, stated that “HORECA Kuwait 2024 promises to be wonderful”. She added “Kuwait’s F&B scene has evolved spectacularly, and HORECA has always been at the heart of the action”. In addition, she thanked the guest of honor Mr. Guillaume Gomez, the Personal Representative of the President of French Republic for Food and Gastronomy, for being a special member of HORECA’s family and a true ambassador of gastrodiplomacy.

Ms. Nabila Anjari, Owner and General Manager of Leaders Group for Consulting and Development, highlighted the growth of HORECA Kuwait, emphasizing that “it has evolved from a small exhibition to one of Kuwait’s most popular hospitality showcases over its 12-year journey.”