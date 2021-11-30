The General Directorate of Petroleum has published the new tariff schedule indicating an increase in the price of fuel and an increase in the price of fuel oil and gas cylinders.

Thus the price of 20 liters of SP95 is now 316,600 LL (+3600 LL), that of SP98 is 327,000 LL (+4000 LL). As for fuel oil, it will now cost 329,000 LL for 20 liters (-5,300 LL). The price of a 10 kilo gas cylinder is also falling to 284,000 LL (-3200 LL).

A representative of fuel importers indicated that these increases are linked to the deterioration of the parity of the Lebanese pound against the dollar despite the drop in fuel prices worldwide. Thus, the BdL would have used an upward parity going from 19,500 LL to 20,400 LL compared to last week to finance 90% of the sums necessary for the purchase of fuels while 10% are financed by the black market.