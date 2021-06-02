The new UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka arrived in Lebanon on Tuesday. She will succeed Jan Kubis, who will be transferred to Libya.

She was appointed on March 30 as Lebanon is going through a serious economic crisis.

Who is Joanna Wronecka?

Currently 63 years old, Joanna Wronecka is a fine connoisseur of regional issues. She became interested in the Near and Middle East from a very young age and graduated in “Arab studies” and obtained a doctorate in Arab-Muslim philosophy from the University of Warsaw in 1985. As such, she made many trips to Algeria and Egypt at that time.

In 1993, she joined the Polish diplomatic services to join the UN services. She will be Deputy Director of the Department of the United Nations System and Director of the Department for Africa and the Middle East (1998-1999) then member of the Ministerial Secretariat between 2003 and 2005.

She will return to the Polish diplomatic services to become Ambassador of Poland in Egypt between 1999 and 2003, then of Morocco and will be accredited in Mauritania and Senegal between 2005-2010.

Then she will start a career as EU representative in Jordan from 2011 to 2015 before becoming Under-Secretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in charge of development aid and cooperation with the countries of Africa and the Middle East from 2015.

In 2017, Joanna Wronecka will return to the services of the United Nations, becoming the permanent representative of Poland within the international institution. His term in this capacity will end on May 31, 2021. She will then be appointed United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Հայերեն Deutsch Italiano Español