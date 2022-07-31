NNA – The Appeal Public Prosecutor in Mount Lebanon, Judge Ghada Aoun, tweeted this morning: “Bonjour…Some politicians prevent the prosecution of Riad Salameh for fear of being exposed! Some judges carry out their orders! Which country respecting its standing, with its authority and judiciary, would accept that a senior judge prevents another judge from prosecuting a suspect with serious crimes?! And you, my plundered people, what are you still doing…waiting for them to deprive you of even a loaf of bread? Let the reason for reservation with the prosecution authority fall, for every citizen has the right to know the details of a prosecution related to his stolen rights and social, health, livelihood and educational sufferings, quoting Attorney Professor Pierre Al-Haddad.

========R.Sh.