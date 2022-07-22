NNA – The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in good health, dismissing rumours that he is unwell.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters there had been speculation in the West about the president’s health in recent months, but reports he was ill were “nothing but fakes”. — Reuters
