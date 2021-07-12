New prime minister recently, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated that Lebanon would be on the verge of collapse “like any state controlled by Iran” and that the Hebrew state is monitoring the situation.

He also indicated that the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry are cooperating on the matter and that they will be prepared no matter what before pointing out that the Israeli security forces intercepted a large shipment of weapons yesterday. from Lebanon.

Naftali Bennett thus alluded to the economic crisis which the Country of the Cedars is going through while the shortages of basic necessities multiply.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն