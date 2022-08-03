De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

ANNAHAR: Tomorrow August 4th: Obstruction of justice is the twin of crime

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Israel is examining the content of the message that Hochstein is carrying 

Nasrallah warns: Time is short

AL-AKHBAR: Nasrallah reminds of “short time”, says awaits response within days Israel decides today: solution or war

Al-ANBAA:  Transitional weeks until October without a government

Optimism concerning demarcation depends on Hochstein’s return 

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Hezbollah distorts positivity in border demarcation file by attacking US

 

