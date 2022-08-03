NNA –

ANNAHAR: Tomorrow August 4th: Obstruction of justice is the twin of crime

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Israel is examining the content of the message that Hochstein is carrying

Nasrallah warns: Time is short

AL-AKHBAR: Nasrallah reminds of “short time”, says awaits response within days Israel decides today: solution or war

Al-ANBAA: Transitional weeks until October without a government

Optimism concerning demarcation depends on Hochstein’s return

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Hezbollah distorts positivity in border demarcation file by attacking US

