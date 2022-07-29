NNA –
ANNAHAR: Lebanese priorities between Macron and Bin Salman
AL-JOUMHOURIA: Hochstein coming to Lebanon with “something closer to a solution”
Franjieh and Berri: One team
AL-AKHBAR: Jumblatt: Let’s look for a new Elias Sarkis
Al-ANBAA: Patching solutions met in failure in flour and employee crisis
Models for ending power outage and darkness models available
ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Lebanese Army Commander says will not allow security to be shaken, demands political solutions to prevent country from collapsing
==========R.H.