ANNAHAR: Lebanese priorities between Macron and Bin Salman

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Hochstein coming to Lebanon with “something closer to a solution”

Franjieh and Berri: One team

AL-AKHBAR: Jumblatt: Let’s look for a new Elias Sarkis

Al-ANBAA: Patching solutions met in failure in flour and employee crisis

Models for ending power outage and darkness models available

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Lebanese Army Commander says will not allow security to be shaken, demands political solutions to prevent country from collapsing

