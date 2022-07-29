De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

ANNAHAR: Lebanese priorities between Macron and Bin Salman

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Hochstein coming to Lebanon with “something closer to a solution”

Franjieh and Berri: One team

AL-AKHBAR: Jumblatt: Let’s look for a new Elias Sarkis

Al-ANBAA: Patching solutions met in failure in flour and employee crisis

Models for ending power outage and darkness models available

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Lebanese Army Commander says will not allow security to be shaken, demands political solutions to prevent country from collapsing

 

