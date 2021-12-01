After a day marked by many twists and turns, the Minister of Health finally decided to ban all circulation of unvaccinated people from the night of December 17 to January 9, unless they agree to present a PCR test. paid, twice a week.

Vaccination will now be compulsory for personnel working in the sectors of health, education, tourism, transport, the public sector, municipalities, unions, as well as for the military and the security forces. interior.

Restrictions will also be imposed on stores which cannot operate at more than half of their capacity or even on gatherings which cannot exceed 100 people without prior authorization from the ministries of health and tourism.

Schools will also have to close their doors from December 16 to January 10.