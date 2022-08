NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Monday received at Dar Al-Fatwa, Caretaker Prime Minister, Prime Minister-designate, Najib Mikati.

Premier-designate Mikati offered Mufti Derian congratulations on the occasion of the new Hijri year, wishing the Lebanese, in general, and Muslims, in particular, that “this year will be full of security, safety and stability, and that the Lebanese enjoy health, wellness, peace of mind and prosperity.”

================ L.Y