The Ministry of the Economy has announced a new increase in the price of the packet of bread which takes into account the increase in the exchange rate on the black market, fuels, transport and thus on the basis of the world price of wheat.

Thus the price of a pack of bread of 883 grams or more increases to 4,000 LL maximum. That of 408 grams at 2,750 LL in bakeries.

In supermarkets, it will now cost 4250 LL for an 883 gram packet and 3000 LL for a 408 gram packet.

As a reminder, the value of the Lebanese pound on the black market deteriorated by more than 92% on the black market over a period of 2 years. 77% of the population would no longer have enough to eat, so 33% of children, noted the authors of a UNICEF report.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն