Rebirth Beirut continues to light the streets of the capital under its “Let’s Light Up Our Community” Initiative, this time in Ain el Mreisseh – Manara area. This initiative, which was launched in partnership with “Medco” in May 2022, continues to grow with the support of the local community and the private sector.

The lighting of Corniche Ain el Mreisseh – Manara is a continuation of the lighting of Bliss Street and comes in joint cooperation with the American University of Beirut represented by its president, Dr. Fadlo Khuri.

The founder and president of Rebirth Beirut, Mr. Gaby Fernaine, said in his opening speech: “Today we are in front of the American University of Beirut and Corniche Ain el Mreisseh, ancient historical and tourist attractions that characterize Beirut and are hundreds of years old.”

He continued by saying, “The goal of lighting Corniche Ain el Mreisseh today is to indicate that Beirut, the beacon of the East, cannot be drowned in darkness. This place brings joy to all Lebanese and foreign tourists, and it will remain so.”

Fernaine concluded, “The lighting of the Corniche today is to restore hope to Beirut and is an important message that despite everything, we will not stop!”

The ceremony was attended by a large number of social and religious personalities, academics and activists who praised the work of the association and its role in keeping Beirut on the world tourism map.

The Governor of Beirut, Judge Marwan Abboud, the President of the American University of Beirut, Dr. Fadlo Khuri, and Mrs. Michelle Chammas Gharzouzi, Chief Innovation Officer at Medco, also spoke at the ceremony, and they all praised this initiative that will keep the city alive.

It is worth mentioning that Rebirth Beirut has illuminated 56 streets and 6 main avenues in Beirut to date, and aims to light up 200 streets by the end of 2023 under the “Let’s Light Up Our Community” Initiative.