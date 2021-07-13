TV channel MTV Lebanon reports that an employee of the government hospital in Batroun was fired for giving false doses of Pfizer vaccines. For now, it is not known whether his brother and his mother, also employees in the hospital establishment would be involved in the same case.

If the information proves to be correct, it will be a question of determining the number of people who have received a false vaccine and carry out a new campaign for their benefit.

