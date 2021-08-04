The Israeli army stepped up bombardments against Lebanese territory after 3 rockets hit Israeli territory.

One of its rockets fell on the Kyriet Shemona colony, another in Lebanese territory.

For now, UNIFIL calls for calm and restraint.

On the Lebanese side, security sources believe that this operation was carried out by a small Palestinian group which has been trying for several months to provoke a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

