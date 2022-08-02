NNA –

Syria expressed full support to China stances declared against the visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan, as “an act of hostility which doesn’t match with the international law, and doesn’t respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said Syria condemned with the strongest terms the US unprecedented escalation and provocative policy against China, reiterating that the declaration of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to visit Taiwan during her Asian trip is “an act of hostility which doesn’t match with the international law, and doesn’t respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.”

The statement pointed out that it is an irresponsible behavior which came within the framework of the US successive legislative and executive authorities’ constant endeavors to tension the situation in the region and other areas of the world in a way that threatens the international security and peace and destabilize the region.

“Syria recognizes only one China,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that Syria completely supports the stances declared by China against the visit, in addition to China’s non-negotiable or non-bargaining right to adopt all measures and steps to defend its right in protecting and preserving its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. — SANA News Agency

