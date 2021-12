The Central Council of the Banque du Liban reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with the firm Alvarez & Marsal for the forensic audit of its accounts during a meeting on December 1, 2021 while a parallel audit carried out by the company KPMG at the Request from the International Monetary Fund for the year 2019 has also been initiated.

At this site, the Banque du Liban would have given the Alvarez & Marsal cabinet the information requested via the finance ministry, the BdL press release said.