The parliamentary bloc of the Free Patriotic Current reiterated its call for the dismissal of the governor of the Banque du Liban following the sharp deterioration of the parity between the Lebanese pound and the dollar.
In addition, the parliamentarians considered that there is no longer any explanation for the refusal of certain parties to allow the Mikati III government to meet.
The CPL believes that each party today bears responsibility for the current blockages, questioning the current paralysis of the government while “the collapse of the national currency continues and the government is responsible for finding financial solutions and economic crises from which the Lebanese are suffering “.
The parliamentarians of Lebanon Fort thus note that the government must be summoned otherwise it would have to fall “constitutionally, politically and popularly”.
The CPL recalls that the audit of the accounts of the Bank of Lebanon is necessary to determine the fate of the population’s deposits and to implement the reforms necessary for the release of international aid. He thus accuses the governor of the Banque du Liban of buying time to achieve the failure of the forensic audit procedure while the lifting of bank secrecy should occur within 17 days.
The parliamentarians conclude by calling on the government to find a replacement for the current governor, recalling that legal proceedings for money laundering and embezzlement are increasing against him abroad.