The parliamentary bloc of the Free Patriotic Current reiterated its call for the dismissal of the governor of the Banque du Liban following the sharp deterioration of the parity between the Lebanese pound and the dollar.

In addition, the parliamentarians considered that there is no longer any explanation for the refusal of certain parties to allow the Mikati III government to meet.

The disruption has passed the ceiling of political rivalries to become direct harm to the people Communiqué of the Free Patriotic Current

The CPL believes that each party today bears responsibility for the current blockages, questioning the current paralysis of the government while “the collapse of the national currency continues and the government is responsible for finding financial solutions and economic crises from which the Lebanese are suffering “.

The parliamentarians of Lebanon Fort thus note that the government must be summoned otherwise it would have to fall “constitutionally, politically and popularly”.

There is a need for Parliament to hold an accountability session for the government based on the internal system provisions, in light of the failure to call on the Council of Ministers to meet and refrain from addressing the worsening of the crisis and leaving the governor of the Banque du Liban to dominate and publish circulars at random without studying or addressing their repercussions on the lives of the Lebanese. Communiqué of the Free Patriotic Current

The CPL recalls that the audit of the accounts of the Bank of Lebanon is necessary to determine the fate of the population’s deposits and to implement the reforms necessary for the release of international aid. He thus accuses the governor of the Banque du Liban of buying time to achieve the failure of the forensic audit procedure while the lifting of bank secrecy should occur within 17 days.

Faced with this suspicious behavior and with the insistence of the governor of the Banque du Liban to rebel against the decision of the Council of Ministers, he is studying the possible legal and judicial measures against the committed and rebellious leader, who failed to fulfill his obligation. to preserve the integrity of the national currency and its decisions have caused its deterioration, thus affecting the purchasing power of the population.



The parliamentarians conclude by calling on the government to find a replacement for the current governor, recalling that legal proceedings for money laundering and embezzlement are increasing against him abroad.