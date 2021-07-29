Hezbollah would have indicated that it will mediate with the free patriotic current which leader Gebran Bassil indicated yesterday during a televised interview had announced his refusal to participate in the next government.

As a reminder also, Christian parties such as the CPL or the Free Patriotic Current did not nominate any candidate as prime minister during the mandatory parliamentary consultations which took place on Monday July 26 and which resulted in the appointment of Najib Mikati as prime minister designate.

The latter went today, for the 3 consecutive day to the Presidential Palace of Baabda to discuss with the head of state the different formulas. Sources close to the two men indicated that the atmosphere was positive and were thus optimistic about the upcoming establishment of a new cabinet.

This government, in accordance with the French initiative, should be made up of 24 ministers, described as independent and specialists who will have the task of carrying out the reforms necessary for the rapid release of the first IMF funds. The only thing known, the finance ministry should go to Youssef Khalil, a choice of the president of the chamber of deputies, Nabih Berri, a choice however widely criticized by certain international institutions because of his current function of vice-governor of the Bank of Lebanon and the forensic audit of the Central Bank which should be carried out to determine the origin of their losses.

Another dispute today between the presidency of the republic and Najib Mikati, the distribution of the portfolios of the interior and of justice which is claimed on the one hand by the Sunnis and the Christians, due on the one hand to the legal cases in courses which target in particular relatives of Nabih Berri, such as Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zoaiter in the case of the port of Beirut and Saad Hariri whose relatives such as the former interior minister Nouhad Machnouk is also targeted by judge Tarek Bitar and the governor of the Banque du Liban Riad Salamé suspected by the foreign courts of embezzlement.

Another interest of these 2 ministries, the organization of the legislative elections which should take place in 2022.

This is where Hezbollah could play the good offices.

Un pays sans gouvernement alors que la crise économique le touche de plein fouet Ce dernier accuse de son côté le chef de l’état de souhaiter obtenir un tiers de blocage au sein de son nouveau cabinet, ce que réfute la présidence de la république. Le Liban est sans gouvernement depuis la démission, le 10 août dernier, du premier ministre sortant Hassan Diab, 6 jours après l’explosion du Port de Beyrouth, sur fond d’une course pour la dissolution, soit du parlement, soit du gouvernement. Au final, le président de la chambre Nabih Berri aura raison du premier ministre Hassan Diab.



La formation d’un nouveau gouvernement est considérée comme une des conditions préalable à la relance des négociations avec le Fonds Monétaire International afin d’obtenir un déblocage de l’aide financière de la communauté internationale face à la crise économique que traverse le Liban.



Suite à l’échec de Moustafa Adib à former un cabinet, l’ancien premier ministre Saad Hariri, qui avait pourtant démissionné suite à d’importantes manifestations en octobre 2019, s’est vu être chargé de former un nouveau gouvernement le 22 octobre 2020.



Pour tenter de débloquer la situation, l’ancien premier ministre a promis au mouvement Amal d’attribuer le portefeuille du ministère des finances à un membre de la communauté chiite. Il avait également réitéré que le Liban pouvait se passer d’un état de défaut de paiement, déniant ainsi la gravité de la crise économique cependant vécue par la population, avec 55% de celle-ci vivant désormais sous le seuil de pauvreté alors que la récession économique a atteint 29% selon certains rapports pour l’année 2020.



Cependant, les propositions de Saad Hariri d’un cabinet de 18 membres se heurtent à la présidence de la République, qui souligne que si les communautés chiites et sunnites choisissent leurs représentants, les représentants chrétiens au sein du nouveau cabinet seraient également choisis par le premier ministre désigné. Le Général Aoun estime de fait que les propositions actuelles du premier ministre contreviennent à la fois à la constitution libanaise et au pacte national. Le 9 juillet 2021, c’est au tour de Saad Hariri d’annoncer le retrait de sa candidature 9 mois après sa nomination sur un constat d’échec des négociations avec le général Michel Aoun. Le 26 juillet 2021, Najib Mikati est nommé par le Président de la République à l’issue des consultations parlementaires obligatoires. Démission du gouvernement Hassan Diab Nomination de Mustapha Adib Retrait de Mustapha Adib Nomination de Saad Hariri Retrait de Saad Hariri Nomination de Najib Mikati

