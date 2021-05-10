The number of passengers arriving at Beirut International Airport continues to fall. According to the latest figures, this drop would reach 35% for the first 4 months of the year, in particular because of the measures put in place to counter the expansion of covid19.

The number of aircraft departing and arriving in Beirut is also down by 21.3%. Only freight traffic is down 38.3%.

The number of arriving passengers fell by 36.5% reaching 342,904 people, as did that of departing 34.1% reaching 407,357 people.

The number of transit passengers, however, increased from 13,043 people in 2020 to 15,559 passengers in 2021.

