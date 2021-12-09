The investigating judge in charge of the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut has indicated that the indictments against those responsible for the explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate will be published. ‘within 3 months.

He reportedly told the families of the detainees in connection with this case. Those who have not committed any premeditated offense will be released, indicates the daily Al Akhbar which notes that a period of detention could also be imposed on the basis of the responsibility of each one.

In addition, Judge Tarek Bitar would have indicated that no authority could withdraw from the case and that if necessary, he would then come back in the context of the same case.

This information comes as the Beirut port affair brought the Mikati III government to a standstill following the publication by Judge Tarek Bitar of an arrest warrant against former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, also the right-hand man of the president of the chamber Nabih Berri. The Shiite government ministers then decided to boycott any government session until the judge’s withdrawal, which the families of the victims fear. In addition, diplomatic sources indicate that the case of the port of Beirut which led to more than 200 deaths and more than 6,500 injuries on August 4, 2020 could constitute a test concerning the real will of political parties to agree to no longer s. ‘interfere in legal affairs, one of the conditions for the release of international aid.

For his part, the president of parliament Nabih Berri would demand the judge’s withdrawal, either through a government decision, something refused by the head of state, General Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati or through ” a vote in parliament to refer the case to the high court of justice in charge of trying the former and current presidents of the republic, prime ministers and ministers to the chagrin of the families of the victims, this court itself being half constituted by the deputies and demands a decision by a 3/4 majority.

However, such a session would require the presence of members of the Free Patriotic Current in addition to those of the Amal movement, Hezbollah, the Marada movement or the Current of the Future, which its leader Gebran Bassil refuses.