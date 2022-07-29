De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Lebanon is witnessing an increase in tensions and incitement between different communities, leading to localized violence in the streets, including against refugees.

The impact of the economic crisis in Lebanon is having a devastating effect on everyone, and particularly on the most vulnerable. Continued support from the international community to Lebanon is critical to ensure the protection of all and the secure access to food and other basic needs. 

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is increasingly concerned with restrictive practices and discriminatory measures based on nationality that are being introduced and impacting refugees, among others. 

UNHCR calls on the Lebanese authorities to ensure rule of law and the protection of all persons in the country. The spirit of solidarity and mutual respect that has been the hallmark of communities in Lebanon should prevail. — UNHCR Lebanon

 

—————

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Un commentaire?