NNA – Lebanon is witnessing an increase in tensions and incitement between different communities, leading to localized violence in the streets, including against refugees.

The impact of the economic crisis in Lebanon is having a devastating effect on everyone, and particularly on the most vulnerable. Continued support from the international community to Lebanon is critical to ensure the protection of all and the secure access to food and other basic needs.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is increasingly concerned with restrictive practices and discriminatory measures based on nationality that are being introduced and impacting refugees, among others.

UNHCR calls on the Lebanese authorities to ensure rule of law and the protection of all persons in the country. The spirit of solidarity and mutual respect that has been the hallmark of communities in Lebanon should prevail. — UNHCR Lebanon

