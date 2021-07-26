80,000 tonnes of fuel oil were unloaded in favor of power generation plants, bakeries or even hospital generators, we learned from a media source, after the Bank of Lebanon released the credit lines necessary for the unloading of the tankers present along from the Lebanese coast.

As a reminder, Lebanon is subject to a significant rationing of public electricity but also of electricity from neighborhood generators after the central bank has repeatedly failed to finance these purchases despite the increase of 1507 LL / USD to 3,900 LL / USD of the subsidy rate given to the fuel sector.

The fuel shortage threatens like dominoes, the bread production sectors but also hospitals and intensive care services or even water distribution, as noted in a UNICEF report published last week.

