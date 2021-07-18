The commander of the Lebanese Army, General Joseph Aoun warned against the worsening of the security situation due to the economic crisis and the deterioration of social and political conditions.

Our responsibility is great at this time and we must preserve the nation’s security and stability and prevent chaos General Joseph Aoun, July 16, 2021

Generally stingy with comments, Lebanese army officials have spoken frequently and publicly in recent months to denounce the current political class in Lebanon.

This declaration comes a day after the withdrawal of the candidacy of Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri, a withdrawal which had caused incidents in predominantly Sunni areas, particularly in Tripoli in northern Lebanon where 15 soldiers were injured, including 5 following the explosion of a grenade. The Lebanese army has also been called upon for more than 2 years because of the major demonstrations that have taken place against the local political class and the deterioration of the living conditions of the population, also affected by the social and economic crisis.

At the same time, the international community is getting organized to help the military institution, which is today the only one considered capable of ensuring the stability of Lebanon. Faced with the situation, monthly food aid is delivered to soldiers and their families and financial aid could even be considered, while the balance of the Lebanese army’s base soldiers would now reach less than $ 30 per month due to a deterioration of 93% in the value of the parity of the Lebanese pound against to the dollar in less than 1 year. Some soldiers have already taken a second job, something now tolerated while prohibited by military regulations.

Deprived of meat for a year now, the Lebanese army has also set up certain structures aimed at using certain training grounds to convert them into agricultural grounds.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն