Discussions to appoint a successor to Saad Hariri as prime minister designate began Thursday evening, we learned from a media source.
He would have contacted former prime ministers Nagib Mikati, Tamam Salam and Fouad Saniora as well as the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri to appoint a new prime minister who will have the heavy task of forming a government while social and economic conditions continue to deteriorate. in Liban.
