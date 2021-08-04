The Israeli settlement of Kyriat Shemona was targeted by 3 rockets, security sources say. 2 of them would have fallen in Israel and one in Lebanese territory. Tel Aviv has alerted the population of its northern region to a possible outbreak of violence. For now, the Israeli artillery has contented itself with bombarding the supposed origin of this rocket. No one would have hurt themselves.

On the Lebanese side, some security sources accuse small Palestinian groups of wanting to provoke a clash between Hezbollah and Tsahal, as has been the case on several occasions.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն