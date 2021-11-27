No way out of the crisis is currently planned, while the Mikati III government is still paralyzed by various issues, between the case of the port of Beirut and the demand of Hezbollah and the Amal movement that the investigation be withdrawn from the Judge Tarek Bitar who had decided to indict several relatives of the President of the Chamber of Deputies Nabih Berri for intentional homicide and criminal negligence, as well as the Georges Cordahi affair and the resignation demanded by Saudi Arabia, which is now boycotting the country of cedars .

The newspaper Al Joumhouria thus indicates that a solution proposed by some would consist in the Minister of Justice Henri Helou taking measures against Judge Tarek Bitar, which the presidency of the republic refuses, deeming it unacceptable to interfere in court cases, moreover having judged the complaints filed by former finance ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, public works Ghazi Zoaiter, interior Nouhad Machoun, transport Youssef Fenianos, as well as by the ‘former Prime Minister Hassan Diab c

Another solution would be to bring together parliament in order to refer the case to the high court of justice in charge of trying the former and current presidents of the republic, prime ministers and ministers, a court made up half of deputies and the other half by judges.

However, this solution is rejected by the families of the victims of the explosion of August 4, an explosion which left more than 200 dead and more than 6,500 injured, which considers that it is a question of thus sparing the main persons responsible for the tragedy.