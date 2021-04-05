Lebanon deplores the death of 34 people following complications induced by the COVID19 coronavirus in the past 24 hours. 1001 people were also diagnosed positive for the virus during the same period.

This information comes when Lebanon will receive 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine of Chinese origin, a donation from the Chinese Embassy in the Land of the Cedars .

10,000 doses will go to the Lebanese army and 40,000 doses will be distributed to media personnel, officials, public security and veterinarians.

What are the numbers of the day? In total, 480,502 have been infected since February 21, 2020, the date of the discovery of a first case in Lebanon. 1001 have been diagnosed positive on this day. people have been re-infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. The daily number of local contaminations is 982 cases. 34 cases from abroad have been diagnosed.

The total number of people affected by the virus reaches the figure of 475,727 local cases and 4,775 cases from abroad.

34 deaths have therefore been announced in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have died is 6,443 since the onset of the disease in Lebanon on February 21, 2020.

The ratio of positive tests remains high but decreases with the figure of 16.9 %. 2,069 people were hospitalized and 900 people were in critical condition and 246 people placed on ventilators. How many people have been vaccinated? No vaccination was carried out on Monday.

A total of 159,776 people received a first dose and 89,252 people received both doses.