Lebanon will receive 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine of Chinese origin, a donation from the Chinese Embassy in the Land of Cedars, said outgoing Minister of Health Hamad Hassan on Sunday evening.

10,000 doses will go to the Lebanese army and 40,000 doses will be distributed to media personnel, officials, public security and veterinarians.

In total, 479,501 have been infected since February 21, 2020, the date of the discovery of a first case in Lebanon.

2,388 have been diagnosed positive on that day. people have been re-infected with the virus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people affected by the virus reached the figure of 474,745 local cases and 4,756 cases from abroad.

33 deaths have therefore been announced in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have died is 6,409 since the onset of the disease in Lebanon on February 21, 2020.

Yesterday, 2,070 people were hospitalized and 914 people were in critical condition and 246 people placed on ventilators.

A total of 159,776 people received a first dose and 89,252 people received both doses.