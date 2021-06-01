The Interior Ministry has now banned the sale of fuels – gasoline or fuel oil – retail in cans, because of the dangers this represents for the population.

As a reminder, individuals have already started fires because of the storage of large quantities of gasoline in their homes last year.

This storage – illegal – also comes at a time when Lebanon is currently experiencing a shortage of gasoline following the failure of the Banque du Liban to ensure payment on time for the unloading of tankers which are nevertheless off the Lebanese coast. Motorists are thus trying to build up reserves of gasoline until the situation settles down.

In addition, many gas stations ration the quantities of gasoline sold to motorists when they have not yet stopped selling it in many Lebanese regions, including the capital, Beirut, itself.

The representative of the union of gasoline distributors Fadi Abou Shakra thanked the minister following this decision.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Հայերեն Deutsch Italiano Español