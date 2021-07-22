A number of tourist establishments have announced the closure of their establishments due to the current fuel shortage affecting the land of cedars.

This information comes at a time when the General Directorate of Petroleum has announced that it will only have sufficient quantities of fuel for one week. No delivery would even have been made during the Muslim festivals of Al Adha.

This information comes at a time when hospitals and bakeries have already announced that they are facing major difficulties in continuing their operations.

Local hospitals point out that the very lives of hospital patients could be in danger.

In question, the inability of the Bank of Lebanon to grant the lines of credit necessary for the unloading of the tankers yet present off the Lebanese coast.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն