Straddling the banks of the Damour River, the Judge’s Bridge, also called Jisr al Kadi, is a popular spot for hikers.

Emir Zayn ad-Dine at-Tannoukhi, also a judge hence his name, ordered the construction of a first bridge during the Mameluke occupation of the region.

However, the current structure would rather date from the 19th century.

The valley of Damour is now part of a nature reserve and a rare thing in Lebanon, you can catch fish in the river or see freshwater crabs.





Getting there