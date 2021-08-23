With 10,000 inhabitants, the city of Batroun was founded in the 3rd century BC. It is known today for its beaches and its rather festive environment, but also preserves within it, many archaeological sites, including the famous breakwater, also called “Phoenician Wall”, a Roman amphitheater.

A little further, in Kfar Abida or Kfar Aabida, we will find a Phoenician tell which is currently the subject of excavations despite numerous contemporary damages … without saying more.

Photo gallery

