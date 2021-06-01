Outgoing Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi praised internal security forces and customs after a seizure of an unspecified amount of drugs at Beirut International Airport. This cargo was bound for the city of Damman in Saudi Arabia.

This information comes as Saudi Arabia has imposed an embargo on food products, fruits and vegetables exported from Lebanon following the seizure of large quantities of drugs hidden inside the merchandise.

