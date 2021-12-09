Speaking in the columns of the Kuwaiti daily Al-Qabas, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal ben Farhan ben Abdullah Al Saoud refuted any diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The diplomat said, however, that the crisis concerns the Lebanese population and Hezbollah.

As a reminder, Saudi Arabia has still not normalized its relations with Lebanon despite the resignation of the Minister of Information Georges Cordahi and the trip to Riyadh of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron who had attempted a mediation between Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman and Beirut.