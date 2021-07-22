The Israeli authorities have denied any involvement in the Pegasus scandal, the name of spyware from the Israeli company NSO. According to Riyadh who would have spied on many journalists, activists and human rights defenders as well as local politicians opposing the Saudi power but also foreigners including the President of the Republic General Michel Aoun, the former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Samir Geagea or even Gébran Bassil.

In total, 300 Lebanese numbers would have been victims of this massive espionage, accused the Lebanese site Daraj, at the request of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, countries with which relations have deteriorated for a few years.

The president of parliament Nabih Berri and the former deputy Walid Joumblatt would have been excluded.

Saad Hariri is said to have been a victim of both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, especially during his kidnapping during his stay in Riyadh in October 2017.

Still on the Current of the Future side, the former interior minister Nouhad Machnouk or Nader Hariri, adviser to Saad Hariri would also have been victims.

Other politicians spied on, the president of the free patriotic current Gebran Bassil or his political opponent, yet close to Saudi Arabia and currently supported by this state, Samir Geagea.

Finally, Riad Salamé would have been the subject of a request for surveillance while the Lebanese banks set up an informal capital control, in November 2019.

