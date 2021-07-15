The parity of the Lebanese pound against the dollar deteriorates somewhat on the black market with a buy rate of 19,675 LL / USD and a sell rate of 19,725 LL / USD, against a background of expectation as to the announces or not the formation of a new government after Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri yesterday put the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, to accept his latest proposal.

This would consist of a 24-member cabinet granting a third to the presidency of the republic for the Christian community, a third to the prime minister for the Sunni community and a third to the Shiite duo formed by Hezbollah and the Amal movement.

This proposal could however fail since it is contrary to the national pact stipulating a 50/50 split between Christian and Muslim communities.

This situation comes at a time when the social and economic situation has continued to deteriorate for several months in Lebanon, with now a 92% deterioration in the parity of the Lebanese pound against the dollar for 2 years. From now on, the minimum wage would reach $ 30, or $ 1 per day, and the median wage would reach the equivalent of $ 114. 77% of the population would find it difficult to eat and 33% of children sleep hungry, denounce the authors of a UNICEF report.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն