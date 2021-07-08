The owners of pharmacies have indicated that they are going on a “general and open” strike from this Friday until the publication by the health ministry of the list of drugs that will continue to be subsidized by the Bank of Lebanon. They indicate that this movement aims to force importers of drugs to deliver stocks of drugs yet present in Lebanon.

The association denounces the importers of drugs accused of having stopped delivering the remedies yet necessary to certain patients, including for people suffering from cancer or incurable or chronic diseases while the attacks of which they are victims are increasing.

Worse, parallel networks on social networks, even via churches, have been set up with drugs that are smuggled or that could be adulterated.

