The Banque du Liban would have indicated to have started the transfer of funds intended to pay the importation of drugs in Lebanon in accordance with the agreement concluded between the ministry of health and the government of the Central Bank, Riad Salamé.

These remarks were made during a joint meeting held at the Ministry of Health, making it possible to specify the sector’s priorities.

The outgoing Minister of Health, Hamad Hassan also indicated that a battle against monopolies will be started “especially since a number of these institutions are supposed to lift subsidies and refrain from selling drugs in an attempt to take advantage of the high prices “, which is far from being the case.

