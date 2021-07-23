The Lebanese pound finds some rumors a week after hitting an all-time low of 23,450 LL / USD following the withdrawal of the candidacy of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
The exchange rate of the pound against the dollar is now 20,250 LL / USD to buy and 20,300 LL / USD to sell, regaining almost 1,000 LL / USD in less than a day, proof that the Speculative downward movement in the national currency ran out of steam.
