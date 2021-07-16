The EU-TAF programme’s second round of applications for technical assistance to Lebanese companies and start-ups/early-stage enterprises in the Agri-food, Creative/ICT, Healthcare sectors, who have or are in the process of developing/completing, an Innovation, Growth, or Internationalisation focused, development plan is due to close soon!

The deadline to apply is on Saturday July 31st (Enterprises) and Sunday August 15th (Startups/Early Stage) through the following link: https://eu-taf.eu/application

Participants, which will be selected through a competitive engagement process, will be supported, by EU-TAF, in the finalisation implementation of their specific development plan.

The TAF programme is complementary, supporting what companies are already doing, by contributing strategically, to accelerate innovation, technology development, and market share acquisition, domestically and internationally and can include participants working with other donor programmes.

The support will be delivered, directly, by international and local, C-Suite, sector specific business development consultant expertise with extensive relevant, experience and networks.

Each company will receive expertise support up to a maximum of €50,000 that could cover also the cost of international travel to negotiate trade, partnerships, Technology transfer, or customer deals.

“The EU-TAF Team is well aware of the difficult economic conditions and business environment that all Lebanese businesses are facing currently and has adapted its interventions to reflect that, with more focus on international markets access, building international network connections and partnerships across, the targeted sectors’, supply chains” explained Declan Carroll, Team Leader.

The “Technical Assistance Facility for the Lebanese Private Sector” (EU-TAF) programme is funded by the European Union and implemented by DAI/ Hulla & Co Human Dynamics.