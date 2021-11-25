While the parity rate on the black market has deteriorated to the detriment of the Lebanese pound, the rate of the electronic platform of the Banque du Liban is the same, said the public establishment in a press release, constituting its all-time low.

The volume of transactions on the Sayrafa platform has reached, for today, 3 million and three hundred thousand US dollars, at the rate of 20,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, according to the exchange rates of the operations carried out by banks and foreign exchange establishments on the platform, says the BdL press release.

