The President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, is said to have asked that the investigations launched against the governor of the Banque du Liban Riad Salamé and his relatives can quickly lead to the Lebanese aspect, thus facilitating his dismissal while the Lebanese justice has been informed. by his Swiss counterparts of the content of the accusations with which he is accused. Along with the governor of the BdL, his brother, his assistant Mariane Hoayek but also high personalities of the Central Bank would also be accused.

From now on, on the strength of this dossier, the President of the Republic could formalize his request for the dismissal of the Governor of the Banque du Liban, something which would however be complex for the time being.

However, the latter is said to have promised Prime Minister Najib Mikati to lower the parity of the Lebanese pound to 8,000 LL / USD in order to keep his post, reports the daily Al Akhbar.

The Prime Minister then replied that he could be satisfied with an official parity of 12,000 LL / USD, considering for his part that this promise by the governor of the BdL would be difficult to implement, noting that in the past, it had failed to honor its commitments on several occasions.

For his part, faced with a possible replacement of the governor of the Banque du Liban, the President of the Republic would have indicated to the Prime Minister not to take into account his political affiliation or his current identity but that he could be an expert capable of leading forensic audits and that it can interrupt the links between the political class and the banks.

Najib Mikati would then have contacted various personalities to find an alternative to Riad Salamé. Three scenarios would thus be currently on the table, one involving a resignation of Riad Salamé on his own initiative, the other via a decision of the Mikati III government. The third scenario would be the maintenance of Riad Salamé at the head of the Banque du Liban because of the support granted to him by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Walid Joumblatt, Saad Hariri, the Maronite Patriarch Béchara Boutros Sfeir and the United States. United.