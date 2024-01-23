Beirut, January 22, 2024: The Lebanese Association for Taxpayers’ Rights (ALDIC) met with the Head of Al Kataeb party and Kataeb Parliamentary Bloc, MP Samy Gemayel, in his office, in Bekfaya.

ALDIC delegation presented to MP Gemayel its 2023 report, prepared in collaboration with the “Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung” foundation and “The Policy Initiative”, and which assesses the public financial management in Lebanon. The delegation briefed him on the main details of the report, and tackled the laws that could facilitate the implementation of the anticipated reforms.

The meeting was attended by ALDIC board members Mr. Jean Tawile and Mr. Nadim Daher, as well as ALDIC coordinator in Bina project, Ms. Racha Saadeh Chehab, who were received by MP Gemayel in the presence of Mr. Patrick Risha, head of media affairs, and Ms. Lara Saadeh, head of legislative affairs within the Kataeb party.

MP Gemayel affirmed alignment of most of ALDIC’s ideas with his party’s demands and financial policy, emphasizing Kataeb bloc’s advocacy for structural reforms and managing the public financial management problems. He also expressed readiness for collaboration with ALDIC, other parliamentary blocs, and representatives of the civil society, in order to find solutions and reach the long awaited reforms.

From its end, ALDIC delegation stressed on transparent and proper public fund management’s urgency, a vital necessity for Lebanon particularly in view of lack of transparency and accountability, in addition to the overwhelming crisis.

This visit marks the start of a series of meetings by ALDIC with parliamentary bloc representatives to introduce the 2023 report on public financial management. Coordination with all stakeholders is underway to reach effective solutions. These meetings are part of the “Bina’” initiative financed by the European Union, aiming to legislate the necessary laws in compliance with the principles of public financial management.

-End-

About ALDIC: The Lebanese Association for Taxpayers’ Rights (ALDIC) was established in 2012. It is dedicated to promoting citizenship and ethical tax practices through compliance, commitment, knowledge dissemination, and informing citizens about their rights and obligations. ALDIC also aims to raise awareness about the importance and dimensions of taxation, as well as encourage citizens to advocate for enhanced oversight of public finances. For over a decade, ALDIC has functioned as an observatory, alerting and mitigating violations and irregularities in the fields of taxes and public finance. It stands as a hub for cooperation, exchange, and initiative, with a mission to serve the general and public interests while promoting good governance. ALDIC firmly believes that effective public fund management is paramount for a modern state to fulfill its core mission of ensuring the well-being of its citizens. It is committed to raising awareness of the role that civil society must play, as the proper management of public funds requires the active participation of citizens, essential for ensuring sound and proper management of public funds. In all its initiatives and activities, ALDIC emphasizes its non-political, non-partisan, and non-denominational role. It works to support the rights of all taxpayers without discrimination and maintains complete independence in all its efforts.