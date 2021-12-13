The authorities began this Saturday, the distribution of the ballot boxes for the elections of Sunday, May 6. Photo Credit: NNA
The authorities began this Saturday, the distribution of the ballot boxes for the elections of Sunday, May 6. Photo Credit: NNA

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has estimated that legislative elections will likely be held next May, Egyptian news agency MENA reported.

While the mandate of the current parliament will end at the end of May and the previous polls took place during this month, the parliament had adopted a law requiring the organization of the poll on March 27. This decision, which was accompanied by the refusal of parliamentarians to create 6 constituencies in favor of Lebanese abroad, had been the subject of strong opposition from the free patriotic current but also from the President. of the Republic who refuses to sign this text for the time being.

Thus, the Minister of the Interior indicates that the ballot will take place next May, unless the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, signs the decree – already signed by the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior – amending the electoral law and providing for March 27 as election day. This text will still have to be published in the official gazette, 3 months before this date, to become official.

In addition, the Minister of the Interior indicated that he cannot use his prerogatives concerning this file before an agreement between the President of the Republic and his Prime Minister because of the current political crisis situation. He thus wishes to avoid aggravating an already tense situation between the various political parties.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Newsdesk Libnanews
http://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here