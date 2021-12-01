The Ministry of Energy and Water has updated the pricing policy for district generators. It will now cost 6,502 LL per kilowatt for localities located less than 700 meters and 7,152 LL for those located more than 700 meters.

The ministry indicates to have taken into account the average price of the price of fuel oil at 314,386 LL for 20 liters and the maintenance cost of generators as well as a margin to the owners of the latter.

Regarding subscriptions, in addition to the price per kilowatt, it will cost consumers 30,000 LL for 5 amps, 80,000 LL for 10 amps, and 50,000 LL for each additional 5 amps.