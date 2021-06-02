The Presidency of the Republic issued a press release in response to the accusations and intonations of the Courant du Futur press release at the end of the meeting of its parliamentarians yesterday.

The Presidential Palace of Baabda thus emphasizes that on its initiative not to respond to the words of those responsible for the future in recent weeks, it has enabled the establishment of the initiative of the president of the chamber Nabih Berri.

However, the Presidency of the Republic wishes to respond on certain points accusing the Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri of not taking his responsibilities to form a competent government in accordance with the constitution and the national pact.

Moreover, in response to allegations concerning the presidency’s desire to end the Taif accords, the latter retorts that this is a lie to public opinion, indicating that it is acting in accordance with these agreements. Also, the Presidency calls for the formation of a government in accordance with local balances.

Regarding the current economic situation, the Presidential Palace notes that it was induced by the previous practices of the management of public affairs since the end of the civil war.

Finally, the current of the future rejects in advance the organization of a national dialogue underlines the press release which notes that it is a question of preventing any reform deemed necessary for the stability and prosperity of Lebanon.

The Presidency therefore calls for redoubled efforts to resolve the political crisis and thus take into consideration the best interests of Lebanon and the people.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Հայերեն Deutsch Italiano Español